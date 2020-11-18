Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Department of Theatre and Dance overcomes challenges brought by the pandemic

One of the departments performances is streaming online instead of in front of a live audience.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Like so many organizations and schools around the Coastal Bend, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Theatre and Dance Department is changing the way they normally host performances.

"I was reluctant at first, it was as difficult transition. We're so used to having a live audience and that energy, but once we accepted it, it wasn't going to change, so might as well embrace it," said River Thompson, a dancer with the theatre.

Thompson is a part of the current production, Dance Nation. One of many performances the department is streaming online instead of in front of a live audience.

"The fact that they still get to be doing what they love doing and being able to share it, even if their audience is virtual, these students couldn't be happier," said Sarah Gonzalez, an assistant professor of dance at the university.

"People were giving us donations and telling us how excited they were that we were still doing it. It was really an amazing turnout, local community, family and friends all came together and said yes we're so excited," said Meredith Melville with the department.

Melville said the streaming transition started in August, when students were using at-home studios including green screens to record their acts.

"There's a huge learning curve because of course we're used to in person events," said Melville.

Although the change presented several challenges, it turned out to be a money-saving circumstance. The department was able to put a hold on building more stages throughout the season.

"One of the positives, for example, family that normally wouldn't be able to travel to Corpus [Christi] is still able to see the production," said Thompson. "I have family up in Dallas that's going to watch it, some in San Antonio. So, it's been an adjustment, but we've made the best of it."

The department has since moved forward in phases and is able to have several dancers on the stage each night. In keeping students safe, the department requires masks, daily temperature checks and frequently has staff tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

"In order to socially distance our 52 dance students, we have to record one piece per evening," said Gonzalez.

Performances that would have normally taken two days, now have taken three weeks to record.

"It's honestly been an awesome, smooth transition," said Thompson.

Thompson, his peers, and the professors behind the scenes all said the show must go on, some way, somehow.

To purchase tickets for the online performances, you can find more information here.

