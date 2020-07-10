Share This Photo: Texas A&M Kingsville Professor reported missing

Police say a large amount of cash was withdrawn from the account of Dr. Wu prior to him missing. His vehicle has also been found in Brownsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is looking for missing 75-year-old Hueytzen J. Wu. He is a Texas A&M Kingsville professor. Dr. Wu is described as an Asian Male 5’7” and 140 pounds.

Police say Dr. Wu was last seen on October 1 on Hall Ave. in Kingsville around 4:45 p.m. by neighbors. He drives a Nissan Quest with license plate number FHP 8804. That vehicle has been located at the Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville, Texas, near the SpaceX facility.

Police say Dr. Wu was seen in the area of Benavides and Hebbronville at local convenience stores later on Oct. 1. Witnesses said Dr. Wu appeared to be dazed and confused and did not appear to know where he was or where he was going. He is also a diabetic and is believed to be without his medication.

If you have any information, contact the Kingsville Police Department at (361) 529-4311.