The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all areas of our lives; students of all ages have had to make adjustments. One student at Texas A&M Kingsville is wondering why he and others on campus are having to pay for services that are not even available right now.

"Almost $300 - $400 in fees we're paying for, and we can't use it," TAMUK student, Douglas Mondragon said.

Mondragon is referring to his tuition for summer classes at TAMUK. With the campus having switched to online classes in March, he doesn't understand why he and other students are still being billed for certain activities like athletics, as well as recreational and medical facilities that have been shut down in response to our current pandemic.

"I understand if they had it open, but the fact that everything is closed, state mandated, they're still charging," Mondragon added.

At this time, Mondragon is working two jobs and paying out of pocket for his classes. Since he's finishing up his Chemical Engineering degree, he isn't taking enough classes to qualify for financial aid. He says he feels lucky that he even has a job at this time.

TAMUK officials say they will be making an announcement to their students sometime this week about summer tuition.

We also reached out to Texas A&M College Station to ask if these fees would continue to be applied to students across the university system and if any refunds or adjustments are planned.

So far, that campus is only offering refunds for housing, dining and parking permits.

