Texas A&M University Corpus Christi cancels homecoming events due to inclement weather

Here’s the latest update from the Island University.
Credit: TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the inclement weather Texas A&M University Corpus Christi is canceling in-person Homecoming events scheduled for Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.

You can check the adjusted schedule for homecoming events here.

City-Wide Bluesday Tuesday will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday, February 16, and the university still invites students, faculty, staff, and the entire Coastal Bend community to share their photos on social media using #IslanderHoco and #BluesdayTuesday.

