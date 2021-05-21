Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi slowly getting back to pre-pandemic life, mask requirement dropped effective immediately

Face masks and vaccinations are encouraged at the University, but they are not required at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi is updating their policies to slowly return to pre-pandemic life on campus.

TAMUCC President Kelly Miller announced Friday the requirement to wear a face covering, along with University Procedure 34.99.99.C0.02, is rescinded immediately. Face masks and vaccinations are encouraged at the University, but they are not required at this time.

The University also listed the follow updated procedure policies:

B eginning immediately, the University will move to Stage 5 for events. Specific requirements for this stage can be found throughout the attached document. It is imperative that you familiarize yourself with these updates, especially if you are involved in event planning across campus. If you have any questions regarding this adjustment, please contact event.services@tamucc.edu .

. The temporary delegation of authority for approval of short-term AWL requests by department heads also expires May 31, 2021. Beginning June 1, all AWL requests must be submitted through the request process . Human Resources will be processing AWL requests in the order in which they are received. All employee AWL requests must be routed in accordance with 33.06.01.C0.01 Flexible Work Arrangements.

Human Resources will be processing AWL requests in the order in which they are received. All employee AWL requests must be routed in accordance with 33.06.01.C0.01 Flexible Work Arrangements. Personal Protective Equipment and supplies are available for all TAMU-CC employees. The Environmental, Health & Safety Department (EHS) continues to provide the University with essential services, personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfecting supplies, refill hand sanitizer, etc. Departments should submit their requests using the EHS website under the “COVID-19” drop-down menu, “PPE Request Form” link. EHS is pleased to assist with any specific questions or concerns. Contact the EHS office via email at EHS@tamucc.edu .

Vaccination remains the most effective way to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine. You may seek vaccination at scheduled clinics on campus, or you may seek vaccination through your local health care providers such as your primary care physician or pharmacy. Locate a vaccine provider near you on the CDC’s vaccine finder website .

If you have any questions about this information, contact Human Resources at human.resources@tamucc.edu or (361) 825-2630.

TAMUCC officials will continue to monitor local conditions, as well as CDC, state, and system guidance, providing updates as conditions warrant.

