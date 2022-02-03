Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will have remote instruction Friday due to winter weather

The Island University issued a Code Blue weather update Thursday ahead of expected freezing conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Island University issued a Code Blue on Thursday ahead of the winter storm making its way to the Coastal Bend.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi took to social media with the statement around 3 p.m. stating that they are shifting to remote work and online instruction on Friday.

This means all classes will be conducted online, and employees are not to report to campus. Employees are encouraged to consult with supervisors if they have any questions.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight Thursday into Friday, and the chance of some wintry precipitation has many campuses across the Coastal Bend taking precautions ahead of time.

Due to winter weather conditions, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will shift to remote work and online instruction... Posted by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Thursday, February 3, 2022

