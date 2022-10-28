Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi A.D. Jon Palumbo leaves for Georgia Tech

During his tenure, Palumbo oversaw one of the most successful runs in Islander Athletics history, with a school record seven conference championship last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Athletics Director Jon Palumbo is stepping down from his position as he heads to a power five school for a new role.

Palumbo has been hired by Georgia Tech, where he has accepted the position as the executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.

"It's exciting, a little bitter sweet obviously," he said.

Palumbo has served the university as its athletics director for four years. In two weeks time, Palumbo will start a new role with the Yellow Jackets athletic department at Georgia Tech.

"It's going to be a huge challenge, to dive back in to college football at the highest level, which I've been around in the past, it's a great opportunity looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and learning as much as I can about that program," he said.

Throughout his tenure, Palumbo oversaw one of the most successful runs in Islander Athletics history, with a school record seven conference championship last season. That included the hiring of Steve Lutz, head coach for the Islanders men's basketball team, who was responsible for their first run to the NCAA Tournament in 15 years.

"We've accomplished some great things, had a great staff, great group of coaches, wonderful student athletes I've had the opportunity to work with here over the last four years," he said.

Palumbo will assume his new role under Georgia Tech's new athletics director who was hired a couple of weeks ago.

"Athletic Director Jay Batt, we worked together at the University of Maryland early in our career, have a lot in common," he said. "Stayed close over the years and when he got the job a couple of weeks ago, reached out and said I need a strong number two to come in and help me run the program and manage this football hire."

In a statement, TAMU-CC President Kelly Miller said:

I am truly grateful for all he has done and wish him well on what I am certain will be an amazing career.

Palumbo said he has a parting message to give the student athletes and the Island University.

"Just a huge thank you for their work, for representing our university in a first class manor for their dedication," he said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.