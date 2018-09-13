Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Due to the strengthening of the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, Texas A&M University-Kingsville announced campus closure for Friday.

University President Steven Tallant authorized the closure of campus beginning all day Sept. 14.

The university predicts large amounts of rainfall that may lead to localized flooding. The university expects to resume classes Monday, Sept. 17.

The B&G Express campus shuttle service will be suspended for Friday and Saturday, September 14 and 15.

Residence Halls and the Javelina Dining Hall will remain open, but Starbucks will be closed on Saturday.

