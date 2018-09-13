Kingsville (KIII News) — The week representatives from Texas A&M University Kingsville went to the Texas state capitol to discuss what types of programs they have for students in need of financial aid.

According to Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Terisa Riley, TAMUK was chosen to speak at the state capital because it's programs serve as a great role model for other campuses that have a higher number of students in need.

"Across the US roughly three million students have unexpected emergencies. Less than 500 dollars would so much for them and take care of those emergencies and keep them from dropping out of college," Riley said.

Kingsville joined nine other universities and colleges to talk with legislatures and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board about solutions when comes to keeping students in school.

One of the programs at TAMUK is the Javelina Emergency Aid Grant where students can receive $250 within one day of applying.

"Literally cash in hand within a day so that they can pay for those things like the flat tire, a battery that goes dead on the car or worse we have some students who applied in a state of homelessness and really needed the money for a down payment towards a place to live," Riley said,

Additionally, there is also the Javelina Cares Pantry on campus where students can get free professional clothing, nonperishable food items, and hygiene products.

According to Riley, she not only talked about the programs but how to get the word out about them so students know what kind of help they can get and exactly where to go to get it.

Riley said she received a lot of feedback from other university leaders who say they are interested in starting similar programs. Riley is currently doing a study on what additional needs their students might have that the university isn't already meeting.

In January Riley will head to Washington D.C. to inform federal officials on how crucial it is to invest in emergency aid across college campuses.

