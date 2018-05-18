More than 1,150 students walked the stage Friday as Texas A&M University-Kingsville held their graduation day ceremonies.

There were two commencement speakers -- Dr. Arnold Gonzalez, alumnus and former state representative, and Dr. Sungwon Park, an electrical engineering professor.

