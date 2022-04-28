Texas A&M University Kingsville names finalist for university president

Dr. Robert H. Vela Jr. is the current president of San Antonio College and is a Javelina alumni.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents have named Dr. Robert H. Vela Jr. as the sole finalist for the position of President of Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

Dr. Vela has more than 20 years in higher education administration and is currently the president of San Antonio College. He is also a Javelina alumni!

His lengthy academic career has included leadership roles at Coastal Bend College, A&M Kingsville, and San Jacinto College before he joined San Antonio College in 2008 as Dean of Student Affairs.

Under state law, Regents name a finalist for at least 21 days before making the appointment at a later meeting.

