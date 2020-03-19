KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville announced Thursday that graduates who were hoping to walk the state at this year's Spring commencement ceremonies will have to wait.

The University is postponing their Spring commencement ceremonies, which were originally scheduled for May 15.

Students who meet graduation requirements will be given their degree. Graduating students will receive their diploma by mail.

Officials said those who were supposed to walk the stage this Spring will be allowed to participate in a future commencement ceremony.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

