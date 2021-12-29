Texas A&M University - Kingsville postpones upcoming game due to COVID-19 concerns

The next game on the docket is a matchup with Texas A&M International on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — According to university officials at Texas A&M-Kingsville, with the athletic department -- the men's basketball team's match-up against Lubbock Christian University and Eastern New Mexico' has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

All schools will consider options to reschedule the games at a later date. The next game on the docket is a matchup with Texas A&M-International on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Kingsville.

