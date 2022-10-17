Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas

This new poll gives students an edge when deciding on a university to attend.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub.

These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes.

Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M University ranks in-state for each category:

Admission Rate – 5 th

Cost and Financing – 11 th

Faculty Resources – 13 th

Campus Safety – 3 rd

Campus Experience – 13 th

Education Outcomes – 4 th

Career Outcomes – 2 nd

The three schools listed in front of the Aggies are Trinity University (3rd), The University of Texas at Austin (2nd) and Rice University (1st).

To view the full list of schools ranked nationally, go visit the WalletHub website.

