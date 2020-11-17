Texas A&M University System encourages students to get voluntary COVID-19 tests before they head home for holidays

Chancellor John Sharp said the greatest gift a student can give their family is a negative COVID-19 test.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top official at The Texas A&M University System says he has a plan to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as students head home for the holidays.

Chancellor John Sharp is asking the presidents of the 11 system universities to encourage students to voluntarily get tested for COVID-19 before they leave campus for home.

Chancellor Sharp said he wants to make sure the families and communities of the A&M system's more than 150,000 students feel safe and can avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus.

“The greatest gift a student can give his or her family – including parents and grandparents – during this holiday season is the gift of a negative COVID test,” Chancellor Sharp said. “Let’s do all we can to stop this pandemic and get back to life as we knew it. Thanks to everyone who chooses to take a test before heading home.”

For students’ convenience, the Texas A&M System and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will increase the number of testing sites on A&M System campuses in the days before Thanksgiving.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has a website where all students and staff can sign up to be tested.

Texas A&M University and Prairie View A&M University already have kiosks available to students, faculty and staff for free COVID-19 tests. And now, Chancellor Sharp has asked the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which is part of the Texas A&M System, to help the System get testing vans and tents to all of the campuses before the holiday.

“As a parent and grandparent, I can imagine the peace of mind that a negative COVID-19 test can bring to the Thanksgiving table,” Chancellor Sharp said.

