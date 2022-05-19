Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education hosts a college and resource fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi chapter of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education celebrated the lead up to Juneteenth with a college and resource fair, Thursday evening.
The event helped connect students to higher education institutions, as well as putting various opportunities to access prep courses for tests like the TSI on their radar before they head off to college.
*check quote* "The reason we wanted to change it up is because we understood Juneteenth that's actually during the summertime and there are other things that happen," said TABPHE-CC President Simone Sanders. "Graduation always happens before June 19th and the students are technically out of school by then. So, we wanted to make sure that we were actually bringing the resources to the students and having it during a time where they can actually attend."
The big takeaway from the event is that there are resources right here in the Coastal Bend to help you get exactly where you want or to make a difference here at home.
