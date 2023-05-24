Texas AG asked for guidance in Strawbridge separation from port

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Attorney General's office is being asked to issue an opinion on the separation agreement between the Port of Corpus Christi and outgoing Port CEO Sean Strawbridge.
Port chairman Charles Zahn tells 3NEWS neither he nor the port asked for that guidance, but believes it's related to the document's confidentiality agreement.
He thinks it's likely Strawbridge asked for the opinion, but said he wasn't sure.
Strawbridge was not reachable by news time.
As for that separation agreement, it could be finalized as early as Thursday, but seeking the opinion could delay the release of public documents related to the separation by as long as six months.
