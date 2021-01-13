Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton doesn't sign bi-partisan letter from 50 attorneys general condemning riot at US Capitol

After the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Paxton falsely said the rioters were not supporters of President Donald Trump, citing incorrect reports.

AUSTIN, Texas — The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) sent a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on behalf of a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and stating such actions cannot be allowed to go unchecked.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's signature was absent from the letter.

After the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Paxton falsely said the rioters were not supporters of President Donald Trump, citing incorrect reports. He also urged the president's supporters to keep fighting.

“We’re here. We will not quit fighting,” he said. “We are Texans, we are Americans, and we’re not quitting.”

On Monday, a group of activist leaders gathered outside of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office to call for his removal.

Signatures from representatives of Indiana and Louisiana were also absent.

The letter, led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, reads:

“We, the undersigned state attorneys general, are committed to the protection of public safety, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution. We are appalled that on January 6, 2021, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct—including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault. Worst of all, the riot resulted in the deaths of individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and others were physically injured. Beyond these harms, the rioters’ actions temporarily paused government business of the most sacred sort in our system—certifying the result of a presidential election.

We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.

Thank you for your consideration of and work on this crucial priority.”

