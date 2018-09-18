Texas is number two in the nation for the number of calls to the National Human Trafficking hotline with more than 300,000 victims living in the state. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says putting a stop to that epidemic is one of his top priorities.

Paxton is in Corpus Christi for a public forum on Human Trafficking to be held Tuesday. He is in a re-election battle against prominent Houston attorney, Justin Nelson. Nelson is a democrat who has been hammering away at the fact that Paxton is under felony indictment. Those charges ongoing for the past three years.

Paxton is accused of two counts of securities fraud. The 55 year old republican is accused of misleading investors in a tech startup, including a state lawmaker, before he took office in January, 2015. But Paxton says he is innocent and deserves to be re-elected as the state's top lawyer.

"I'm presumed innocent, we're all presumed innocent. He (Nelson) obviously doesn't accept that as part of the constitution. It's been 3 and a half years, never been a trial, we would have gone to trial as soon as we could have, and the reality is I'm innocent, and there's no reason that I should be held accountable for something I didn't do," said Paxton during an interview with KIII-TV.

Paxton, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, is refusing to debate his opponent. And it doesn't look like that's going to change. "He has not brought up any serious issues. He's running on personality, and legal issues. If he were proposing real issues, we might talk, but right now he's not talking about issues. I'd much rather be out talking to voters, I have a lot more in common with voters in Texas than with a guy from Seattle, Washington," added Paxton.

The republican says he is confident voters will choose him in this November election. Election day is November, 6th.

