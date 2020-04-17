CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Bridge Credit Union donated 5,000 N95 masks that will be divided evenly between CCPD and CCFD. Police Chief Mike Markle says the masks are considered life-saving equipment.

"We want to mitigate the risks of the infection moving out through out the department we want to make sure our officers are safe, their families are safe," CCPD Chief Mike Markle said. "They need to be able to continue to work and serve our community."

These are the highest quality masks out there, and in many cases, they have been in short supply.

"We're running through almost 100 masks a day and so it's important that we have replenishment of our stock, but we have to give the firefighters the proper equipment to wear so they have the confidence that whatever they encounter they can do their job," CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said.

