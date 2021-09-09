Fire at chlorine plant causes local shortage

For Whitehurst, this Summer was the first in their new home, and he wasn't aware of the chlorine shortage until he went to stock up some pool supplies last weekend.



"We asked them you know what other ways we can purchase it since they are out, they told us to look online. But according to the reviews they are all bad the tablets come broken up or if you order 10lbs you get 8" said Whitehurst.



Bruce Owens, with Artisan Pools, says his business has also felt the effects of the shortage not only when it comes to chlorine tablets but the pool shock chemical.



"Right now, we have been able to squeak through, we’ve had enough to get through but one solution as far as I’m concerned is to go to salt, because it generates chlorine by itself."



According to Owens the cost has gone up, and he doesn't predict the manufacturing plant which is based out of Louisiana to be up and running until 2023.

Whitehurst says they will continue to stay positive and make do with what they can.



"We are just going to keep going with the flow, and buying it here and there where we can find it and just wait for manufacturers to produce more and get it back to the suppliers," said Whitehurst.