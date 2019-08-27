CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People from all over the Coastal Bend gathered Tuesday at the Texas State Aquarium to learn about what Corpus Christi and surrounding areas have to offer to tourists.

The Texas Coastal Bend Regional Tourism Council held their monthly expo at the Aquarium Tuesday and invited people from all over the coast. The Council, which is a group of organizations from across the area, is visiting all 19 counties in the Coastal Bend to see what each place has to offer.

The goal of the visits is to promote tourism across all of the counties.

"When we travel to different communities, we get to see things that we typically wouldn't get to see if we weren't part of this organization," said Tracie Florence, executive director of the Bee County Chamber of Commerce.

"We've got everything from boots to beaches, as we say," said Sandy Jumper, vice president of marketing and promotions for the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. "We feel like we have a lot of offer to anybody in the state and outside the state."

Tuesday's event wrapped up in the afternoon, but City Council said they hold monthly meetings in different areas throughout the Coastal Bend.

