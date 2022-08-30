Texas confirms first death of person with monkeypox

The adult person lived in Harris County who was severely immunocompromised, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

State health officials confirmed Tuesday the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in Texas.

The adult person lived in Harris County and was severely immunocompromised. The case is under investigation to determine what effect monkeypox had in the person's death, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

DSHS said that they should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. Those who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

According to the state health department, monkeypox is painful but generally not life-threatening.

Ways to help prevent the spread of monkeypox include:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are wearing minimal clothing, such as nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, and bathhouses.

Do not share cups, utensils, bedding or towels with someone who is sick.

Stay home when you are sick.