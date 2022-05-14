Texas cooks went head-to-head at Boys and Girls Club's Battle on the Bay

This year's barbecue fundraiser is helping to raise money for a new Boys and Girls Club in Aransas County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cooks from across Texas were in Rockport Saturday for the 4th annual Boys and Girls Club Battle on the Bay BBQ cook-off fundraiser. 40 teams competed for prizes and all of the money goes towards the Boys and Girls Club of Aransas County.

Competitor Jesus Garcia was more than happy to show his support for the club. "We're all fathers and we have kids, and when it came to us that this was an opportunity to help out, we jumped at the opportunity because it is for the Boys and Girls Club. I mean, they need all the help they can get," he said.

John Corkill is the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Beeville. A Rockport native, he said the area can benefit from a club like this since they don't have one yet.

"I grew up here and I know what it's like, and how difficult it can be sometimes for kids to have a place to go, and somewhere to belong. So that's what's really drawn me to the idea of starting a club here in Aransas County," Corkhill shared.

Another competitor, Ronnie Medina, told 3NEWS, "When somebody donates and stuff, then that's funds that we can actually raise, because we're not having to spend that money to find somebody to cook for us."

One of the people who donated their time and skills is local business owner Jimmy Raney. He cooked all of the food that people bought to help raise funds.

"We hope they get the Boys and Girls Club open here and it'll be good. We've been saying when we're up at all hours of the night, we say it's all for the kids. So, we're excited to help," said Raney.

As for the club itself, Corkill said kids will have a chance to get their life on the right track from the beginning.

"They can come and feel like they belong and are able to learn new skills, and hone the ones they have, and really start to look towards, 'What can I do in my life and how can I positively affect it now?'" said Corkill. "That's what we're there to do."

Event organizers said at least a dozen sponsors and donors helped volunteer and raise money for the new Boys and Girls Club in Aransas County. Cooks like Garcia came down from San Antonio, and even got donations from his brother in Galveston who is a firefighter there.

All 40 cooks were judged Saturday afternoon to determine whose barbecue was best and the winner claimed the cash prize.

