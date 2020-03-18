ODEM, Texas — Robert Ray, a Texas country artist, gave one little girl a moment to remember when the two of them got to sing together after a concert out in Odem.

Recently, Ray had the chance to meet one of his youngest fans.

Ray is from Alice, Texas. He is an up-and-coming country artist who you may have seen in your town. Video captured a special night when he sang along with his youngest but biggest fan, McKayla Sandoval.

"It was the end of his concert," said her father David Sandoval. "We went to buy a couple of his merchandise and I asked his mom, 'Do you think he'll sing Good Country Song with her?' Automatically she said, 'Yes, he will.'"

"It's because I like to sing it," McKayla said.

It was one of those once in a lifetime moments for McKayla, who just loves to hear those guitar strings.

"We didn't practice it or anything," Ray said. "She just knew the song by heart. That was really cool. Really amazing."

McKayla proved that sometimes it's not only the artist who can inspire people, but the fans can bring the motivation too.

"It's pretty inspiring. I know for me because it makes me want to, of course, be a better role model," Ray said. "Especially when little miss McKayla is singing my songs. That's a very humbling feeling."

McKayla also gifted Ray with a custom mug for his birthday.

