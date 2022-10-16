Texas Department of Public Safety recruits experienced officers

The Advanced Peace Officer Academy runs for about six to seven months and offers high salaries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety is now accepting applications for their Advanced Peace Officer Academy.

The chance is here for those with previous law enforcement experience to join the DPS. The academy runs for about six to seven months and offers high salaries and a guaranteed work location to encourage applicants.

DPS Sergeant Judy Garcia spoke with 3NEWS and said that applicants for their regular academics are typically straight from college and work to get a Texas commission on law enforcement or TCOLE license.

The advanced academy is filled with applicants from all levels of law enforcement that already have their license. For them, their focus is on completing the DPS training so they're ready for the demands of their new job.

"These advanced academies and officers are coming from another agency and jumping straight into ours." Garcia explains. This is the fourth time DPS has recruited for the Advanced Peace Officer Academy.

Sgt. Garcia has been a recruiter with the DPS for eight years. She told 3NEWS, the academy helps prepare officers that already have law enforcement experience adjust to new roles in helping with border operations and traffic enforcement.

Sgt. Garcia adds, "It's not typical that they would probably do that with local agencies. They might have other things that they deal with that we don't, so they're learning how we operate and what we typically do on a day-to-day basis." The academy guarantees a duty district to applicants, so they know exactly where in Texas they'll be assigned.

There's also a pay raise for applicants who have four or more years of prior experience are eligible for a Trooper II salary, which is more than $100,000 annually with overtime after a one-year probationary period. Garcia said, it's how DPS is encouraging new recruits to apply after lower numbers from the covid-19 pandemic.

"Everybody across the board throughout the state I would imagine took a pretty big hit when covid happened, 2019, 2020. So, numbers were different than they are right now and from what they were in the past prior to that." Garcia explained.

Sgt. Garcia said the size of academy classes varies depending on the year. The advanced academy training is the same for all recruits regardless of previous experience.

She adds, "Hopefully that's what we're trying to gain out of this is to get more of those bodies, more of that experience and bring it to DPS and help us to keep these operations running smoothly."

If you or anyone you know is interested in applying, click here to view a list of recruiting schools and deadlines. The website provides the start and end dates of each academy, qualifications, and find contact information for local recruiters.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.