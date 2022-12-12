Texas DFPS to distribute holiday goodie bags during home visits

Everything that goes into the goodie bags has been donated by the community, even the blankets are made by a local church.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services gets together with their Silver Advocate partners to create goodie bags for their clients just in time for the holidays.

Those goodie bags contain toiletries, food, beanies and blankets. Everything that goes into the goodie bags has been donated by the community, even the blankets are made by a local church.

The bags will be distributed at home visits.

"They are some of the most appreciative people I've ever met, especially when it comes to the holidays," said Marissa Back, evidence driven expert with DFPS. "It's really hard for people that don't have family members either alive or around. So that makes a big difference for them."