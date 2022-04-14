Texas District Attorneys condemn efforts to criminalize abortion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney is also speaking out against the State's effort to criminalize abortion in Texas.
Texas legislature SB8 bans abortions after six weeks, before many women even know that they are pregnant.
The DA was joined by four other Attorney's General across the Lone Star State who, together, pledged not to prosecute personal healthcare decisions.
Gonzalez, Joe Gonzales (Bexar County), John Creuzot (Dallas County), José Garza (Travis County), and Brian Middleton (Fort Bend) said they are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all individuals in our communities.
This after what they called a "deeply disturbing" scenario played out in Starr County, where a woman was held in jail on $500,000 bond for murder charges stemming from an apparent self abortion.
They went on to call the incident tragic and called the efforts to criminalize abortion "misguided."
In part, they said they supported the decision by the Starr County DA to drop those charges, because they never should have been set in motion in the first place.
The group said that "elected prosecutors can and should resist these efforts to entangle the criminal justice system in this arena."
The full statement may be viewed here.
