As graduates hit the stage, often, a rewarding gift waits for the student.

Sometimes, in the form of a car either new or used, and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles wants to make sure your investment isn't a lemon.

In a recent release from the DMV, they state over 500,000 vehicles were damaged during Hurricane Harvey. They're warning consumers that someone could try to resell one of these water-damaged vehicles.

"Too many Texans already get taken advantages of by people selling flooded, salvaged and rebuilt vehicles as though they are in perfect condition," said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster in the release.

The department urges consumers who are considering purchasing a used vehicle to find the VIN number; located on the driver's passenger door frame. Then, input that number into a title check website, which can be found at www.TxDMV.gov/title-check. The database will uncover the vehicle's history such as a salvage claim.

"There are various electrical components in that vehicle you know anti-lock brake systems, airbags, traction control systems that may be damaged and operating that vehicle poses a safety risk," said Chief of Titles Clint Thompson.

However, flooding damage may not appear on a title search.

Thompson and the DMV urge everyone to have a reputable mechanic inspect the vehicle.

"If somebody does not disclose the condition of the vehicle then you have a consumer that's being harmed," Thompson said.

Roy Eckhardt owns an auto-shop in Corpus Christi. He's seen buyers fall for a damaged vehicle. He said people use various tricks and tactics to make a wrecked car to appear unharmed. Eckhardt said the first step is an interior inspection.

"Feel the carpet and see if it's moist or wet, see if it's been cleaned recently, also while we're in here we'll look under the seat to look at any framework to see if there's any rust building up," Eckhardt reported.

Eckhardt said sellers might try to replace upholstery and mats to cover up water damage. Additionally, a mechanic will check the wiring under the seats to check for corrosion. He said a dead giveaway is anything that smells like mold. After reviewing the interior, he gets underneath the vehicle.

"Look underneath the car to see if there's any rust build up," he said.

Next? The exterior. Mechanics look for a water line mark around the car and any cosmetic flaws. After that, Eckhardt pops the hood.

"We're gonna check the oil, and we're gonna look to see if there's any moisture or emulsification from water getting in the crankcase. Also, you can pull the air filter out and check it," Eckhardt said.

The store owner urges consumers to test drive the car or truck and check for stuttering, unusual noises or anything that doesn't seem normal; these are usually signs of a water-damaged vehicle.

"That's usually a sign that water is compromising those bushings," Eckhardt said.

Eckhardt reported the costs of taking on a water-damaged vehicle are high and never-ending.

"Several thousands of dollars."

The mechanic suggested consumers only buy from well-known and reputable dealers. For more information on checking a vehicle visit the Texas DMV website.

