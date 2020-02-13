CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking leads in the October 1994 homicide of 25-year-old Laura Warren.

A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Warren's death.

The Corpus Christi Police Department filed a missing person report on Oct. 26, 1994 for Warren. Five days later, on Oct. 31, 1994, Warren's body was discovered south of Beeville.

According to DPS, before Warren's death, she was seen with a Hispanic male at the Budget Inn in Corpus Christi, near Shoreline Boulevard and Interstate 37.

Although Texas Rangers and local law enforcement have continuously worked, all leads have been exhausted.

The Rangers are asking for the public's help to solve Warren's case.

