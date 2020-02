KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Kenedy County Sheriff's Office are working a major accident Friday on U.S. Highway 77 near Mifflin

According to a 3News staff member in the area, 10 to 15 vehicles, including a travel trailer and horse trailer, are stopped in the northbound lane.

Officers are at the scene and are currently investigating. 3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

