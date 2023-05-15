Texas DPS locates and recovers 30 children in Joint Human Trafficking Operation

The goal of the operation was to find reported missing children in Midland and Ector Counties.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted a Joint Human Trafficking Operation on May 9 with the goal of recovering and locating reported missing children in both Midland and Ector Counties.

The operation also targeted individuals seeking to exploit trafficking victims, and to apprehend and identify the suspects involved in human trafficking. As a result of the operation, there were a total of 30 children located or recovered. The youngest child was 13 years old.

There were multiple agencies that assisted Texas DPS with this operation. Those agencies included Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Midland Police, Odessa Police, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Ector County Sheriff's Office, US Marshal Services, Midland County District Attorney's Office, and Midland and Ector County ISD Police Departments.

On top of the law enforcement agencies, some other groups that helped out included Harmony Homes Children's Advocacy Center, Midland Rape Crisis Children's Advocacy Center, DPS Victim Services, Midland County Juvenile Probation Office and Midland Memorial and Odessa Medical Center SANE nurses.