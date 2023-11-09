Texas DPS Mega Center recovers from system outage, residents see long wait times

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a system upgrade over the Labor Day weekend led to an outage for the Department of Public Service, residents are now able to finally visit the Texas DPS Mega Center off Interstate 37 to hear from drivers relieved to get their appointments back.
Coastal Bend resident Evette Rodriguez said there was a long wait to speak to a representative once she arrived at the center.
"The lines have been super crazy long," she said.
Rodriguez said the reason for her visit on Monday was for her daughter's driving test, which was scheduled weeks ago and thankfully wasn't affected by the driver's license system outage. But for many others at the mega center, that wasn't the case.
"I came in Tuesday I believe, they told me the systems were down they could reschedule me for Thursday, then I got a call Thursday the systems were still down," she said.
Coastal Bend resident Mark Miller, who just turned 18, said he's looking forward to the freedom of getting his drivers license.
"Yeah, at first I was really frustrated because I needed to go places for school and whatnot," he said. "But now, I can take myself to places and not wait on my mom or dad to come pick me up. It's nice."
Jim Dudley said the line of visitors was so long he had to make the decision to come on a less congested day.
"I decided to come by and attempt, and by doing so, I was met by a slug of people both outside and inside," he said.
Some drivers I caught up with said they were lucky to be squeezed in as a walk-in. Others were not. So to avoid any issues, residents are encouraged to make an appointment on their website at DPS.Texas.gov.
