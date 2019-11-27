CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up patrols for all the Thanksgiving travel. DPS is also asking you to do your part to keep your neighbors safe this holiday season and not just on the roads.

In light of the recent mass shootings in Texas, troopers are asking that you download a free app called iWatch Texas to report any suspicious activity you might see during the holiday shopping season.

DPS says they have often found that people might see or hear something before an attack, but they don't want to get involved or risk being wrong.

"We had Sante Fe last year, and then we had Wal-mart in El Paso, then the mass casualty in Odessa our governor is taking a stance. With the department of public safety, we want to prevent any DWI crashes, prevent any mass shootings we want to prevent any crime," Steven McQuagge said.

According to troopers, the initiative was spearheaded by the Governor's Office.

DPS also encourages people to plan with a ride-share or designated driver if they plan on drinking over the holidays.

