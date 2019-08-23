CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic will begin flowing a bit differently in Corpus Christi come Monday as students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District start the new school year, and that means drivers will again be sharing the streets with those big yellow buses.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley spoke with 3News on Friday and shared some things that drivers need to keep in mind.

Brandley said when it comes to being a safe driver, in any situation it starts with removing distractions, and that goes for when you're in school zones. He said pay attention and follow the flashing speed limit signs around campuses.

Also, Brandley stressed the importance of stopping behind school buses and not trying to cut them off. He said a little patience goes a long way.

"People that can't stay standing still for 30 seconds to a minute to allow and afford the safety of children on a bus, it's selfishness, and that selfishness needs to stop and be put away," Brandley said.

Brandley said students and parents walking to and from school need to be careful and pay attention to crossing guards.

