Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Texas Game Wardens led a multi-agency operation after people were found illegally harvesting oysters for commercial use and possession throughout the Coastal Bend.

Game Wardens netted more than 140 criminal cases from Dec. 10-14. In Calhoun and Aransas counties, there were more than 100 cases of people in possession of undersized oysters that the state's prized reef ecosystem requires for sustainability and long-term health.

In addition to increased patrols of the reefs, Texas Game Wardens will be taking a zero-tolerance approach when enforcing laws regarding oystering in polluted waters and will arrest those who place consumers' health at serious risk.

