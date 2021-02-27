Texas Game Wardens rescue missing elderly man on Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Game Wardens rescued an elderly man on Padre Island National Seashore who had an active Silver Alert out of Texarkana, Arkansas.
Game Wardens responded to calls of an elderly man in need of medical attention on Padre Island National Seashore
Game Wardens responded by boat to reach the elderly man. Texas Game Wardens say the family was contacted and grateful he was found.
