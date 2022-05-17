Texas gas prices set all-time highs Tuesday in every major city

Statewide the price of gas rose to $4.21 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas. The top 12 largest metro complexes in the state all saw records fall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices continue to soar across the country and the state. Texans are now paying $4.21 on average, the highest figure Texans have ever seen. And you can count our state among the lucky ones.

AAA reports the average nationwide was $4.52 a gallon on Tuesday. Six states are paying more than $5 a gallon, and California is seeing $6 a gallon prices.

AAA Texas says 24 of the 27 Texas metros it tracks broke new records Tuesday. The only ones that did not were Amarillo, Midland and Odessa. That means records fell in every major Texas metro with a population of more than 200,000.

Gas prices in Texas on May 17

Brownsville-Harlingen - $4.10

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission - $4.11

Corpus Christi - $4.13

San Antonio - $4.14

Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood - $4.16

Austin-San Marcos - $4.20

Beaumont-Port Arthur - $4.22

Houston - $4.22

El Paso - $4.29

Fort Worth-Arlington - $4.29

Dallas - $4.30

Prices rose overnight in Texas by six cents, are up nearly 15 cents since this time last week, jumped 50 cents in the past month, and are $1.75 higher than a year ago.

Texas far from the cheapest state for gas prices

With all the oil and gas in Texas, you might think Texans are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the country, but that's not the case.

Kansas and Oklahoma have the cheapest gas prices in the nation at $4.01 a gallon, but as you can tell, nearly everyone is paying more than $4 a gallon.

Cheapest gas prices by state

Kansas - $4.01 Oklahoma - $4.01 Georgia - $4.06 Missouri - $4.07 Arkansas - $4.08 Minnesota - $4.11 Nebraska - $4.11 Iowa - $4.12 Mississippi - $4.12 Colorado - $4.13

Texas comes in as the 14th cheapest in the country.

Highest gas prices by state