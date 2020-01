NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas General Land Office has approved over $4.5 million to improve Nueces County roads.

Commissioners announced Wednesday that a section of County Road 67 near Petronilla from FM 665 to nearly Highway 44 would undergo upgrades along with a section of County Road 69 near Calallen.

A small section of Bower Road and County Road 77 south of Robstown will receive some much-needed work.

