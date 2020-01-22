REFUGIO, Texas — A big step in Hurricane Harvey recovery happened Tuesday in Refugio.

Apartments that were severely damaged are now open, which allows residents access to more affordable housing.

The reopening was made possible from funding by the Texas General Land Office.

According to residents, not only is it a new place to call home, but also it's somewhere to start having fun yet again.

After months of construction, affordable apartments are back in Refugio.

Residents said after the hurricane, they relocated miles away to other cities like San Antonio.

Residents can live in their beloved hometown and gain a sense of normalcy.

"It feels good. It feels good. Hopefully, we can get back on our feet, and we can do what we need to do," Becca Garcia said.

According to Garcia, with a roof over their head, they can work on rebuilding their lives.

