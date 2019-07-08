ROCKPORT, Texas — A Rockport, Texas, couple finally has a new home to call their own nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed theirs.

The brand new home was given to the Mikulenka family Wednesday by the Texas General Land Office.

The Mikulenka family said the GLO stepped in to help them in their rebuilding efforts after a long battle with the couple's insurance company ended badly.

"I kind of thought I was spinning my wheels even applying with them, but it was a dream come true, and they were a big help to come through with us," homeowners Donnie and Linda Mikulenka said.

According to a GLO spokesperson, recovery efforts are continuing in Rockport which they consider ground zero for Harvey.

The Mikulenka's home marked the 100th home to be replaced in Rockport.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: