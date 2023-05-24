Texas General Land Office, U.S. Coast Guard tour the Coastal Bend Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are eight days left until the beginning of Hurricane Season, and officials with the Texas General Land Office made their rounds in the Coastal Bend Wednesday.
The visit was not just limited to the land office, but also several other agencies that play key roles in hurricane preparation and disaster recovery.
"Every different entity that we have here that comes together and exercises this, they all have their own thing that they have to take care of," said Texas GLO Manager James Duenes. "And this is just a way to bring everyone together and understand that his needs and our needs all met."
On hand for Wednesday's visit were the exercising Natural Disaster Operation Workgroup Program and the U.S. Coast Guard.
