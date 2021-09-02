Texas General Land Office approves $4.9 million for Port Aransas flood, drainage improvements

These flood and drainage improvement projects are anticipated to benefit more than 4,000 residents in the area.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Today Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $4,930,189 in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery funds for the city of Port Aransas to make flood and drainage improvements.

"Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast," said Commissioner Bush. "These recovery funds are critical to improving local infrastructure that will protect lives, homes and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey."

With these funds, Port Aransas will install new storm sewer pipes, replace storm sewer culverts, regrade roadside ditches, and install outfall ditches to facilitate proper stormwater conveyance and reduce the impact of future flooding. These flood and drainage improvement projects are anticipated to benefit more than 4,000 residents in the area.

Construction will take place at the following locations:

Along Avenue E from Ninth Street to Trojan Street

Along West Avenue F from Seventh Street to S. Alister Street

Along Summer Place at E. Avenue C to Dolphin Lane

From the end of Dolphin Street toward E. Avenue C

Between West Avenue C and Avenue D

Between Avenue D and West Avenue E

Between West Avenue E and West Avenue F

Between West Avenue F and West Avenue G

Existing open channel drainage ditch to the bay on the west side of S. Alister Street

Existing open drainage on west side of Highway 361 at Keewaydin Lane

