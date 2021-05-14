Texas GLO on pace to rebuild 6,000 homes since Hurricane Harvey

Right now, 450 homes are under construction as part of their homeowners assistance program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly four years since Hurricane Harvey destroyed parts of our area and to this day, the recovery effort continues.

On Friday, the Texas General Land Office announced a major milestone in their push to help rebuild homes across the entire Texas coast.

To this date, the GLO has helped rebuild 3,000 houses, helping families get back on their feet after the devastation.

"There's still a long way to go and we're proud of cutting through red tape because building with the federal government is never and easy task but I want you to know that our staff continues to work really hard and we look forward to continuing to help our fellow Texans," Commissioner George P. Bush said.

But their work doesn't stop there.

The Texas GLO is expecting to rebuild 3,000 more, for a total of 6,000.

Right now, 450 homes are under construction as part of their homeowners assistance program.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.