CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of all the closures and shutdowns across the country due to the coronavirus, the state of Texas is granting a temporary extension for driver licenses.

Because of Governor Abbott's declaration of a state of disaster, the Department of Public Safety is now extending expiration dates for those whose driver's license is coming close to expiring.

That means a license with an expiration date of March 13th or later-- will remain valid until the state of disaster is lifted.

According to DPS officials, this extension includes CDL's.

For more information on the DPS driver's license extension, visit their website.

