Texas Governor Greg Abbott set to appear in Corpus Christi for election event

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott will host an election night event at the Texas State Aquarium, at around 4 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be making an appearance in Corpus Christi on Tuesday March 1.

Abbott will host an election night event at the Texas State Aquarium, at around 4 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.