Texas Governor Greg Abbott will join 3News at 5 p.m. to discuss his priorities for the state's 86th legislative session and President Donald Trump's visit Thursday to the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott explained to 3News that some of his priorities for the current legislative session include property taxes, school finance reform and safety on our school campuses around the state. He will also discuss the president's calls for funding a border wall amid the threat of a national emergency declaration.

Trump arrived in McAllen, Texas, just after noon Thursday to meet with leaders and discuss the ongoing partial government shutdown that has resulted from a stalemate with Democrats over funding the wall.

