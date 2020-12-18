x
Neutral site game in High School football playoffs in Corpus Christi has been canceled due to COVID-19

San Antonio Taft will now advance to the third round.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — SA Taft vs PSJA North is now canceled. The game was scheduled to be played at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, but PSJA North had to cancel due to COVID-19.

Here's a list of other area games being played this weekend. All gates will open one hour prior to kickoff. 

Friday, December 18  

SA Southwest Legacy vs Veterans Memorial at SAISD Alamo Stadium, 110 Tuleta Dr. San Antonio 78212 at 7:30 p.m.

  • Veterans Memorial is the home team.  
  • Winner of this game will play Weslaco East or SA Southwest.

Friday, December 18

Edinburg Vela vs SA Northside Brennan at Buc Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

  • Brennan is the home team. 
  • Tickets will be $8.00 adults and $4.00 students pre sale and $10.00 at the gate if any tickets available.

Saturday, December 19 

Harlingen High vs SA Northside Stevens at Buc Stadium at 3:00 p.m.  

  • Stevens is the home team. 
  • Tickets will be $8.00 adults and $4.00 students pre sale and $10.00 at the gate if any tickets are available.

