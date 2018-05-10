Corpus Christi (KIII News) — What used to be a live flower with ribbon has become something far more extravagant -- as Homecoming season is in full swing, the famous Texas "mums" have taken over area high schools.

Over the years, students said the mums have gotten bigger and better. Some girls have even had two switch from pins to lanyards to hold up their mums because they are too big.

PHOTOS: 3News viewers share homecoming mums

"My mom and I made sure it was like the biggest one I possibly could have," Veterans Memorial High School senior Lacey Silverstein said.

Students like Silverstein make their own mums, but others call upon designers like Sandra Zamora at Floro Designs in Corpus Christi.

"It gets a little crazy," Zamora said.

Zamora said it takes anywhere from five hours to a full day to construct the mums. It depends on the order and how much time a designer can dedicate between helping customers.

"You just try to make it as best as you can. I try to make it as, 'okay, this is the way I would want it,'" Zamora said.

Zamora said every mum has a base with curled ribbon that cusions a logo or shield, such as a teddy bear or school mascot. From there, she adds on the longer ribbons which range from a couple inches to a yard in length. Then customers can add figurines such as mini-footballs or drill team dancers -- the more decor, the greater the cost.

"They can run you anywhere from $89 to $150, $160," Zamora said.

Still, students say it's worth the cost because the mums are a tradition you won't find anywhere else.

"I take pride in a lot of Texas things. That's probably why my mum is so big as well, so I think it's really cool. It's another way for us to show we're bigger and better," Silverstein said.

Another part of the mum tradition involves the student's grade. Seniors wear silver combined with school colors.

Madelyn Guevara said it's a big deal and a rite of passage, especially because they're a part of the first graduating class from Veteran's Memorial.

"It's awesome because nobody else does it, since it's senior year it has to be extravagant," Guevara said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII