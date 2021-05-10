Texas Innocence Project rep says posthumous George Floyd pardon 'should not be about politics'

The Floyd family has cleared a hurdle seeking clemency. It's now up to the governor to grant it.

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a huge decision ahead of him involving the late George Floyd.

The Floyd family has cleared a hurdle seeking clemency involving the former Houston, Texas resident who was wrongfully convicted there many years ago.

"It should not be a political decision," said Cory Session, who serves as Vice President for The Innocence Project of Texas. They work non-stop seeking pardons and releases for people wrongfully convicted and sent to prison for crimes they did not commit.

Session now waits on a huge decision from the governor after months of waiting on The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Session helped George Floyd's family request overturning his 2004 wrongful drug conviction in Houston.

"It was for possession of a controlled substance," Session explained. "It was one officer by the name of Gerald Goines who was the arresting officer, who is now being prosecuted himself for murder. "

Session shared an Oct. 4 letter from parole board members, after they voted unanimously to recommend that the governor grant clemency to the late George Floyd.

Session said, "all who seek justice in these United States deserve justice, even in death."

That includes Session's brother Tim Cole, who he said was wrongfully convicted of rape but died in prison. Cole in 2010 became the first to receive a posthumous pardon in Texas under then-Gov. Rick Perry.

Abbott was serving as attorney general for the state, when he gave a speech during a Tim Cole memorial service encouraging leaders to always fight for justice in Texas.

"We must always pursue justice no matter how long it takes," Abbott said.

Now, as he advocates for the George Floyd family, Session said he has stayed in the governor's ear.

"This should not be about politics," Session said. "I have spoken to the governor's office privately about my feelings and what should be done on Mr. Floyd's case."

Still, Gov. Abbott can say no to the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation.

"The criminal district court said, yes, he was wrongfully convicted," Session explained. That's one of the reasons the Fort Worth civil rights leader said he is hoping for a different outcome.

But even if Abbott declines to grant George Floyd a pardon, The Innocence Project of Texas has not ruled out a future plan to seek clemency to the next governor of Texas once Abbott's term is over. That's because the recommendation from the parole board remains valid, even if the administration changes hands, according to Session.

Earning overturned convictions and pardons can take years. Session encouraged innocent people behind bars to never give up.